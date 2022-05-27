ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Identiv were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Identiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE opened at $12.11 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of 605.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 297,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,482 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

