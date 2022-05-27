ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Information Services Group worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 17,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

