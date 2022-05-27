Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $33.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.