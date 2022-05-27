Citigroup Cuts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $25.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.64 on Monday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

