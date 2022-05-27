Citigroup Begins Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.82.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.