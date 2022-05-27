Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

CSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 457,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.09.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.