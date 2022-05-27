Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

CSCO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 457,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

