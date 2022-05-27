Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $258.00 to $301.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a mkt perform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $271.92 and last traded at $271.52, with a volume of 35739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.88.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.42. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

