Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 935580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Specifically, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

