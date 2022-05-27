Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $216.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $207.70 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

