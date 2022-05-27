Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th.

CHR stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.96. 136,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$804.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.15.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

