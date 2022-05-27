China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE ZNH opened at $27.74 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.