Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.