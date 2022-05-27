Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.31. 311,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

