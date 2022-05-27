Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $136.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

