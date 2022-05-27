Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

