ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6.25 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 239.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,984.98 or 0.99985033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.