Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.13.

CRL opened at $230.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

