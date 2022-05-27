Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,490. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 704,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

