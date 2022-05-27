Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 47,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,490. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

