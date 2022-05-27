Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHNG stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

