Chad Michael Whalen Sells 257 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.
F5 stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.78. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in F5 by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
