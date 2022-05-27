Chad Michael Whalen Sells 257 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 257 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $40,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72.

F5 stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.78. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in F5 by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.