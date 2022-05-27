Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

