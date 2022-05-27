Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

CRNT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $147.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.69. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

