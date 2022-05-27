Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.24).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 79.14 ($1.00) on Monday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.82.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($65,652.41). Insiders have purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $598,520 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

