Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

