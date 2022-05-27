Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

