Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGAU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

