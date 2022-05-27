CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Trading Down 1.1%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 5,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

