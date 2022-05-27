Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $563,234.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 61,611,045 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

