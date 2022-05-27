Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Maxim Group

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $1.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

