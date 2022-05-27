Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CLBT stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

