Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to report sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 557,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

