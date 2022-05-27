Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $109.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

