Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.
CVCO opened at $216.60 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
