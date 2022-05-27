Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 7,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

