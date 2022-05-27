Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.05. Catalent posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

NYSE CTLT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.97. 669,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

