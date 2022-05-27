Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.86

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.86 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

