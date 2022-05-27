Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 0.5% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222,410. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

