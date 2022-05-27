Carl Christopher Beck Buys 10,000 Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Stock

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,415,978.88.

CWL opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of C$57.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$2.99.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.