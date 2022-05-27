Carl Christopher Beck Buys 10,000 Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Stock

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carl Christopher Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,298.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,415,978.88.
CWL opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of C$57.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$2.99.
About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.