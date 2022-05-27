Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 2,130.0% in May

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 2,130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OFSTF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -129.89. Carbon Streaming has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

