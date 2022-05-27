Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSWC. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

