Capital (LON:CAPD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 154 ($1.94) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.16) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.60. The firm has a market cap of £176.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 72.65 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.36).

Get Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.