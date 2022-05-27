Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ouster by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

