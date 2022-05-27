Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires $46,700.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Lisa P. Baird bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,708.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.80 million, a P/E ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

