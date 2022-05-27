Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.21.

WEED stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.24.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

