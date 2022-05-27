Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Position Reduced by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.