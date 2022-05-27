Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kainos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

