Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.