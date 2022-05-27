Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0034 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $22,394.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.46 or 0.06065018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00077658 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000329 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.